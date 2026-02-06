Bill Clinton Accuses House GOP of Running a ‘Kangaroo Court,’ Demands Public Hearing

Former President Bill Clinton wrote a scathing rebuke aimed at House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Friday over his upcoming testimony on the Epstein files.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Feb. 26, followed by former President Clinton on the 27th. Republicans had threatened contempt proceedings against the couple, claiming the Clintons were slow to answer subpoenas.

Bill Clinton posted on X Friday afternoon, “I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.”

I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 6, 2026

Clinton continued:

Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics. I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.

Hillary Clinton also took Comer to task this week on X.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath,” Hillary Clinton wrote. “They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.”

She added, “So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”

Bill Clinton appears in a number of documents in the Epstein files, including in photos with the redacted faces of alleged victims. He has acknowledged knowing Epstein but denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

President Donald Trump, who appears some 38,000 times in the Epstein files but denies any wrongdoing, called it a “shame” that Republicans were forcing the Clintons to testify as part of their investigation into Epstein.

“I think it’s a shame, to be honest. I always liked him. Her? Yeah, she’s a very capable woman,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.

He added, “I hate to see it in many ways.”

Trump’s comments come as some Democrats vow to depose Trump when they regain control of the House.

