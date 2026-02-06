Greg Bovino Reportedly Kicked Out of Bar for Being Greg Bovino

A sidelined Border Patrol commander was reportedly tossed from a Las Vegas bar for being Greg Bovino.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that the former public face of President Donald Trump’s violent immigration crackdown was at Bottled Blonde in Sin City on Jan. 30 after being demoted and withdrawn from Minneapolis. In a statement to the Beast, bar management said staff told Bovino, who was seen drinking wine with several unidentified associates, was asked to leave the establishment in order to maintain patrons’ safety.

“Bottled Blonde does not engage in political activity or affiliations. As a private business, Bottled Blonde reserves the right to refuse service to any patron at its discretion,” the venue told the Beast in a statement.

“Upon becoming aware of the individual’s presence, the patron was asked to leave the premises and was escorted out by staff in accordance with venue policy to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all patrons.”

Bovino appeared to relish his role and participated in Border Patrol operations across the U.S. However, his downfall came in Minneapolis on the heels of two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens, the latter of which involved a Border Patrol agent, who shot Alex Pretti. Immediately after the shooting, Bovino held a press conference where he claimed Pretti intended to “massacre” agents. However, video of the incident showed agents pepper-spraying and tackling Pretti before removing his firearm and shooting him in the back. Pretti, who had a license to carry the weapon, was shot 10 times.

Two days after Pretti’s killing, The Atlantic reported that Bovino had been reassigned to California, “where he is expected to retire soon.”

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin appeared to dispute the report, stating, “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties.” However, she did not say that Bovino remained in his position at the time.

