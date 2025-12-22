Bill Clinton Calls On Trump to Release the Full Epstein Files: ‘Someone… Is Being Protected’



Former President Bill Clinton, whose photos appeared in the partial release of the Epstein files, called for full transparency from the Trump administration on the issue.

Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, released a statement from the former president Monday demanding the Department of Justice release all of the files it has on Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker who left more than 1,000 victims in his wake.

“What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” Ureña wrote in the statement. “We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

The DOJ released about 13,000 files, including multiple photos of Clinton with Epstein’s convicted cohort Ghislaine Maxwell. Some of the photos featured blocked-out faces to conceal victims’ identities. The Epstein Transparency Act required all materials be released by last Friday’s midnight deadline, but only a portion was made public on the DOJ’s website.

Politico reported that Clinton has been linked to Epstein since the early 1990s, “although the former president has said he was not aware of Epstein’s crimes, and he has never been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein. As has been previously reported, Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s to several international locales, and the former president’s spokesperson stated that his Secret Service detail was with Clinton during the trips.”

Ureña’s statement added that declining to comply with Clinton’s request would prove the DOJ’s intention of “using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties.”

The White House hasn’t yet responded to Ureña’s statement, which was posted to social media.