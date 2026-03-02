Bill Clinton Testifies That Trump Told Him He Had ‘Great Times’ With Epstein — But Split With Him Over ‘A Real Estate Deal’

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee released on Monday its full depositions with former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton was asked at one point about playing in a charity golf tournament with Trump, who explained to Clinton why he and Epstein stopped being friends. Trump, in the past, claimed he and Epstein had a falling out over Epstein stealing a young woman from his spa at Mar-a-Lago.

In July of 2025, Trump claimed, “I never went to his island … He stole people that worked for me — the spa girls. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ … I threw him out — persona non grata.”

Clinton recalled Trump’s version of why Epstein was no longer a friend: “The Safe at Home Foundation was designed to combat domestic violence, of which Joe Torre had been a victim as a child. And so I wanted to support it. Donald Trump gave him the golf course in New York to have a tournament on, and I played in it a couple of times. The day I was there, he would typically — Donald Trump would come out and play a few holes with us.” Clinton continued:

And he somehow knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft, and he said, “You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out, all because of a real estate deal.” And he said, “I’m sorry it happened.” That’s all.

“Do you recall whether President Trump was the first one to affirmatively bring up the subject of Jeffrey Epstein?” asked the committee’s attorney.

“No, but I’d be shocked if I did. I just don’t do it, you know,” Clinton replied.

Watch the clip above via the House GOP.

