MTG Questions Trump’s ‘Mental State’ On Iran: ‘Who is Making These Decisions?’

Ex-Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Megyn Kelly on her eponymous SiriusXM show on Monday to discuss the U.S. operation against Iran. Greene attacked President Donald Trump’s decision to join with the Israelis in bombing Iran, arguing the attack was not “America First” and demanding to know “who in the hell are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions?”

“I was out there on the front lines for Make America Great Again. And ‘Make America Great Again’ was supposed to be America first, not Israel first, not any foreign country first, not any foreign people first, but the American people first in our problems,” Greene said during the conversation, adding:

God bless the Iranian people, I hope to God that they can have a government that is for them and that treats women fairly, but what we have seen happen right now is we’ve seen over 100 little girls killed at a school from a bomb, and I don’t know whose bomb it was, but they’re dead today because America and Israel attacked Iran. So that’s not really good for Iranian women, and our president is saying that the Iranian people are all of a sudden going to topple their regime. Well, I don’t think the Iranian people are going to be toppling their regime when they’re getting blown apart by the United States and Israel in an unprovoked attack, and yes, it was unprovoked. And Pete Hegseth said this morning, that we didn’t start this war, but I hate to argue with the Secretary of the Department of War, America and Israel definitely started this war, and you can’t lie that way to the American people. And so you know how I feel right now. I am irate. I am furious about this. We are nearly $40 trillion in debt. How much is this war going to cost us?

Greene continued and later went off on Trump’s mindset. “Then we have the president who, by the way, Megyn, this really needs to be said. Donald Trump has said repeatedly on camera and in interviews, he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven. Well, I want to ask a serious question, what is in his mind?” she asked, adding:

What is his mental state if he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he is a man towards the end, he’s in the fourth quarter, he’s towards the end of his life – How does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a president of the United States who doesn’t think and is convinced he’s not going to heaven, what does that mean his decision making is? He already said to the New York Post today that he doesn’t care about the polling. He doesn’t care about what the American people think, and he may put troops on the ground. He took a oh, this is going to be a few day war to now it’s going to be maybe four weeks or more. I want to say what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported the man that denounced what happened in Iraq, the man that said no more foreign wars, no more regime change, promise it on the campaign. JD Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it. All of them promised it. And we’re a year in, and we’re in another f*cking war, and we’ve got American troops being killed. I think it’s time for America to rip the band-aid off, and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f*ck is happening to this country, and who in the hell are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions?

Watch the clip above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

