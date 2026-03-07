Bill Maher Hits ‘Butthurt’ Trump With Video Receipts Heaping Praise To Prove ‘I Don’t Have Trump Derangement Syndrome!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher pushed back on “butthurt” President Donald Trump with video receipts heaping praise to refute Trump’s charge that he has “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, whose newest memoir “The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker” releases March 17.

The panel guests were Sen. Adam Schiff, Democratic senator from California; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network, and host of “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

But Trump loomed over the show like an invisble guest after the president spent Friday morning peppering his social media feed with posts attacking Maher. Those posts were in anticipation of a promise Maher made to viewers two weeks ago to drop the hammer on Trump:

BILL MAHER: OK, we’re off next week. The next week our show, I think March 6th, we come back. I’m going to address this at the end. His whole long screed. Yes, and prove that I don’t have Trump derangement syndrome.

Maher made good on his promise this week by devoting the bulk of his “New Rules” segment to the feud. After making revelations about the dinner, the host produced a flurry of clips in which he praises Trump or admits he was wrong about him:

BILL MAHER: But let’s go through the things you’re butthurt about people not having notice because some people do have TDS, but you know what I’ve called people out for making hating you their entire reason to live: get a life! Stop making him your whole personality. But Don, you have to take some responsibility for that because you make people crazy because you Because you do things that are racist, misogynistic, anti-democratic, and corrupt. But I’ll prove now I don’t have the dreaded TDS. First off, despite all the hate I got from my side, I never threw you under the bus and said, oh, you’re right. I shouldn’t have ate steak with Hitler. Because that’s stupid. Access to the president of the United States? Are you kidding? You can’t put a price on that. Although, Don, quite frankly, you do put a on that all the time. I consider myself lucky I got in to talk to you without giving you a 747 or… Buying your cryptocurrency. Or giving you my Nobel Prize. Thank you very much. But let’s continue. You say no mention of the perfect border. CLIP: The border is closed! The border’s a win!

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

