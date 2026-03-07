Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) told Fox News he needs to “spend some time” with a fellow Democrat after hearing his talk about the southern border needing to be a “giant welcome mat.”

Cuellar joined Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News’ Saturday in America following him being one of just four House Democrats to not vote for war powers resolution meant to limit President Donald Trump’s authority on striking Iran. On top of Iran, Cuellar is also not a fan of some Democrats’ talk about the border.

McEnany played a clip of Texas Senate Democratic nominee James Talarico discussing the southern border and arguing it needs to be a like a front porch with a “giant welcome mat.”

“Our southern border should be like our front porch. There should be a giant welcome mat out front and a lock on the door,” Talarico said at a January event in Texas.

“Do you agree with that?” McEnany asked after the clip.

Cuellar responded:

No, of course I don’t and, again, I hope to spend some time with him and get him to change. You know, the situation at the border, and I live at the border, I don’t just go visit the border, we want to see law and order at the border. We need to make sure we control our borders, but still be respectful of legal immigration. My parents were born in Mexico. My father became a legal resident and a naturalized citizen. He did it the right way like a lot of Americans did, but we cannot have open borders. We’ve seen that under the Biden administration. It was a mistake and it will be a mistake to have open borders.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!