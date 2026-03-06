Bill Maher Tells All About Trump Dinner — And Texts Afterward Amid Rage-Feud: ‘Just to Set The Record Straight!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher hit back at President Donald Trump with new revelations about their dinner and post-date texts after Trump spent his morning pre-lashing out.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, whose newest memoir “The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker” releases March 17.

The panel guests were Sen. Adam Schiff, Democratic senator from California; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network, and host of “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

But Trump loomed over the show like an invisble guest after the president spent Friday morning peppering his social media feed with posts attacking Maher. Those posts were in anticipation of a promise Maher made to viewers two weeks ago to drop the hammer on Trump:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILL MAHER: OK, we’re off next week. The next week our show, I think March 6th, we come back. I’m going to address this at the end. His whole long screed. Yes, and prove that I don’t have Trump derangement syndrome.

Maher made good on his promise this week by devoting the bulk of his “New Rules” segment to the feud. He opened with two solid minutes refuting Trump’s account of the dinner and revealing their post-repast conversations:

BILL MAHER: And finally, new rule, someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, he suffers from Bill Maher Derangements Syndrome. Okay, three weeks ago, I woke up to some things the president had written on his truth social media platform that, somehow, were not true. I don’t know how they got in there. It’s not like the president to just make things up when he’s mayor. But on this occasion, he did. Which I forgive, but on Valentine’s Day, that hurt. You– But just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn’t ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me. It’s on tape from my podcast. Also, I wasn’t nervous and scared, and the dinner wasn’t quick. I was there almost three hours, and it wasn’t vodka, it was a margarita. I didn’t ask for it right away. I had a drink before dinner, and then a couple more during. I was having a good time. So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public. But I know that’s what you do. You are, if anything, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and so you did here, listing your accomplishments and how hurt you feel that people, including me, have not recognized them enough. I understand that feeling. You texted me soon after the dinner, complaining I was still part of the lunatic left. You should have won a Nobel Prize for ending wars. And I texted back, yeah, and I should have 120 Emmys. We argued for a while and you ended by saying, “Bill, you know what, don’t change. I wouldn’t know what to do with you if you did.”. Okay, that’s the normal human being I saw the night we broke bread and as long as I think there’s even a spark of a possibility to bring that guy out more, I will not consider the dinner a waste of time. Even as I now see we’re back to name-calling and that I have some new ones like highly overrated lightweight to add to the list you signed. Thank you, I’ll be by with the new one.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!