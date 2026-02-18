Bombshell Report Reveals Trump Positioned For All Out War With Iran By Saturday

Jennifer Jacobs, CBS News’s senior White House reporter, dropped an exclusive report on Wednesday night detailing when President Donald Trump will be fully positioned for an all-out assault on Iran.

The U.S. has been moving a vast amount of military assets into the Middle East as talks between Iran and the U.S. continue – under the explicit threat of military action if no agreement on dismantling Iran’s nuclear program is reached.

“Top national security officials have told Trump the military is ready for potential strikes on Iran as soon as this weekend, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond Saturday or Sunday, sources say,” Jacobs wrote on social media, detailing some of the key points in her scoop. She added:

Trump has not yet made a final decision. Over the next 3 days, Pentagon is moving some personnel out of the Middle East region — primarily to Europe or back to US — ahead of potential action or counterattacks by Iran. It’s standard practice for the Pentagon to shift assets and troops ahead of a potential military activity and doesn’t necessarily signal an attack on Iran is imminent, one of the sources said.

Axios’s Barak Ravid reported earlier on Wednesday that “a U.S. military operation in Iran would likely be a massive, weeks-long campaign that would look more like full-fledged war than last month’s pinpoint operation in Venezuela, sources say.”

Ravid added that his sources believe the campaign would be a joint U.S.-Israeli effort and would be “more existential for the regime — than the Israeli-led 12-day war last June, which the U.S. eventually joined to take out Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.” Ravid also detailed more of the military assets Trump has moved into the region as he ratchets up the threat of all-out war:

Trump’s armada has grown to include two aircraft carriers, a dozen warships, hundreds of fighter jets and multiple air defense systems. Some of that firepower is still on its way. More than 150 U.S. military cargo flights have moved weapons systems and ammunition to the Middle East. Just in the past 24 hours, another 50 fighter jets — F-35s, F-22s and F-16s — headed to the region.

Trump, according to Ravid, was very close to attacking Iran in January over the mass slaughter of pro-democracy protestors in the country, but wrote “when the window of opportunity passed, the administration shifted to a two-track approach: nuclear talks paired with a massive military build-up.”

