White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was brutally mocked on Wednesday for claiming that President Donald Trump’s social media posts come directly from him, days after the administration blamed a staffer for posting a racist video to the president’s account.

Trump sparked outrage in early February when he posted a video to Truth Social that included a depiction of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Leavitt initially defended the post, claiming the president was merely sharing an “internet meme.” But after widespread criticism from members of Congress on both the right and the left, the post was deleted and blamed on an unnamed White House staffer.

“President Trump didn’t see the video (legitimately didn’t), a staffer posted it,” an administration official told Politico’s Sophia Cai.

But when asked on Wednesday about Trump’s recent post concerning control of the Diego Garcia island, Levitt touted Trump’s “transparency” on Truth Social, claiming posts on the platform come directly from the president.

“The post should be taken as the policy of the Trump administration. It’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth,” she said. “When you see it on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump. That’s the beauty of this president in his transparency in relaying this administration’s policies to the rest of you and to the rest of the world.”

Many on the left and in the media were quick to jump on Levitt’s contradictions, pointing out the hypocrisy in choosing to blame the ape video on a staffer.

“Unless it’s racist. Then suddenly a staffer grabbed his phone,” wrote California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) press office.

Others claimed that Levitt’s words were a confirmation that Trump had, in fact, posted the initial video.

“And now @PressSec confirms: Donald Trump posted the racist video of the Obamas,” wrote Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“So the Obamas as apes? Directly from President Trump. She said it,” wrote Mehdi Hasan.

