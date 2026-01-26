Border Patrol Boss Greg Bovino Feuds With GOP Lawmakers and Major News Anchors in Wild Social Media Spree
In the hours following the shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota, Customs and Border Patrol honcho Greg Bovino spent a great deal of time firing back at critics on both sides of the political aisle on social media.
As the fallout from Pretti’s death dominated the news cycle after the shooting on Saturday, Bovino, who serves as commander-at-large for CBP, was active on X, responding to numerous swipes at the Trump administration, including Republicans like Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Thomas Massie, and Weekly Standard founder Bill Kristol.
Even CNN anchor Jake Tapper wasn’t spared:
And it wasn’t just Republicans Bovino went after, as several prominent Democrats protesting the government’s moves in Minnesota were also called out, including Gavin Newsom, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Eric Swalwell.
Bovino is on the defensive amid reports of turmoil within the Department of Homeland Security regarding messaging in the wake of the shooting of Pretti, a Minneapolis VA nurse who was pepper-sprayed and pinned by multiple federal agents before he was shot in the street on Saturday.
