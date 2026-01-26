In the hours following the shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota, Customs and Border Patrol honcho Greg Bovino spent a great deal of time firing back at critics on both sides of the political aisle on social media.

As the fallout from Pretti’s death dominated the news cycle after the shooting on Saturday, Bovino, who serves as commander-at-large for CBP, was active on X, responding to numerous swipes at the Trump administration, including Republicans like Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Thomas Massie, and Weekly Standard founder Bill Kristol.

The same state that refuses to work with ICE is now going to "investigate"? How about investigating a certain mayor who told cops to fight ICE in the streets. You don't seem concerned about that – how come, senator? — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

Illegal aliens and people like you who choose them over American citizens are the problem — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

Attacking law enforcement is not a right like you want it to be — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

I was in DHS in 03 and don't reme.ber you at all — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 26, 2026

Even CNN anchor Jake Tapper wasn’t spared:

Then identify the lie, Jake. No one can seem to find this mysterious " lie". — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

And it wasn’t just Republicans Bovino went after, as several prominent Democrats protesting the government’s moves in Minnesota were also called out, including Gavin Newsom, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Eric Swalwell.

I was thinking the same for you — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

Deport illegal aliens you let in for 4 years — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) January 25, 2026

Bovino is on the defensive amid reports of turmoil within the Department of Homeland Security regarding messaging in the wake of the shooting of Pretti, a Minneapolis VA nurse who was pepper-sprayed and pinned by multiple federal agents before he was shot in the street on Saturday.

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!