House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) raged at Democratic lawmakers for storming out of a briefing by Attorney General Pam Bondi, while also admitting some in his own party have done “embarrassing” things during the investigation of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Democrats walked out a closed-door briefing with Bondi on Epstein this week, just days after a subpoena was issued for the attorney general to testify in April on the case. Lawmakers said they left the briefing as Bondi would not commit to complying with her subpoena.

Comer called it a “low point” in the investigation and admitted he was “embarrassed” by “dead weight” on the Oversight Committee.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche have insisted all files related to Epstein’s case that can be released have been, following a congressional vote forcing their release.

There have been bipartisan calls, however, for more files to be released and criticism of the Department of Justice for not finding cases to prosecute.

Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges.

Comer said on Thursday:

I think last night was a low point in the Epstein investigation, the way the Democrats behaved. That was clearly a premeditated stunt to go out with their fake outrage. They said Pam Bondi wasn’t answering their questions. They didn’t ask any question. And look, I was embarrassed by the Democrats. There have been things that sadly some of my members have done that have been embarrassing through this process. I’m trying to include all the members in this investigation. But I’ll tell you what, you know, you just have to face the fact that we have a lot of dead weight on this committee and the behavior of the Democrats yesterday was unacceptable and you know we’re gonna have to come back and talk as a conference, the majority, to see what we do moving forward.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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