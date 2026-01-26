The right-leaning New York Post called out the “alacritous and misleading rhetoric” coming from President Donald Trump’s administration in the wake of Saturday’s shooting death of Alex Pretti.

In a stunning column from an outfit which has historically been quite friendly to Trump, the Post’s editorial board urged Trump to scale back operations in Minneapolis.

“It’s time to de-escalate in Minneapolis, Mr. President,” the editorial board wrote at the outset of their column. They added, at the end, “Mr. President, the American people didn’t vote for these scenes and you can’t continue to order them to not believe their lying eyes.”

The piece, to be sure, gets it shots in on local leadership including Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D). But it also made clear they believe the current optics are not good for the White House.

“The anti-ICE crew is getting exactly what it wants right now,” the board wrote. “People looking at a video on TikTok don’t get any of the context: All they’re seeing is a crowd of agents beating a guy onto the ground, with shots then ringing out and him ending up dead. Having Homeland Security double down now is all too likely to produce more such scenes.”

The Post’s editorial board went on to call out the comments of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — who suggested Pretti committed an act of “domestic terrorism.” They also called for Noem to be pulled off the airwaves.

“The alacritous and misleading rhetoric coming out of the administration needs to stop: Any reasonable person who has watched the videos clearly knows by now he was not ‘waving his gun around,’” the board wrote. “And while Pretti was horribly misguided, there is no evidence he was a ‘terrorist’ intent on a ‘massacre’ of law enforcement. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem should also take a break from her self-promoting and combative TV hits.”

