Trump Lifts Sanctions on Russian Oil to Offset Iran War Price Surge

President Donald Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil shipments already at sea in a move designed to cool surging global energy prices driven by the escalating conflict with Iran.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the exemption late Thursday, allowing Russian crude currently in transit to be sold on international markets until April 11. The decision could release hundreds of millions of barrels of oil and ease pressure on prices that have hovered around $100 a barrel since the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran and the regime’s pressure to shut the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Around 130 million barrels of Russian crude are currently stranded at sea, the New York Times reported, citing commodities tracking firm Kpler.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was abruptly summoned to the White House Situation Room during a live Sky News interview before the decision was announced, later acknowledged the geopolitical sensitivity of the move in a post to X but argued it was “narrowly tailored” and a “temporary authorization.” He argued the move “will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government”:

.@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime. To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 12, 2026

The decision marks a significant shift in Washington’s economic pressure campaign against Moscow, which has been subject to sweeping Western sanctions since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!