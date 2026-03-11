Trump Claims Iran War Will End ‘Soon’ Because There’s ‘Practically Nothing Left to Target’ — But Still Promises More ‘Payback’

President Donald Trump claimed there’s “practically nothing left to target” in Iran as he promised an end to the war “soon” while also teasing more “payback” to come.

In a five-minute phone interview with Axios on Wednesday, Trump provided an update on the strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The strikes have thus far killed many of the government’s high-ranking officials, including the country’s supreme leader, while an Iranian strike recently killed multiple U.S. service members in Kuwait.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” the president said.

Sixteen mine-laying boats were destroyed by U.S. strikes on Tuesday, something the president confirmed to Axios. Trump said the strikes disrupted Iran’s plans, which the president raged about on Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” he posted. “If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper also released a video on Wednesday giving an update to the war, saying, “U.S. combat power is building, Iran’s combat power is declining.”

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/5KQDv0Cfxs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 11, 2026

Trump promised an end “soon” as there is “practically nothing left to target.”

“Any time I want it to end, it will end,” he said.

The president vowed, however, that there is more payback the Iranian regime needs to face before everything is said and done.

“They were after the rest of the Middle East,” Trump said. “They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!