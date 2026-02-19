BREAKING: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at his Sandringham home Thursday, on his 66th birthday, following renewed scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein as UK police confirmed an investigation into alleged “misconduct in public office.”

Thames Valley Police said that officers had detained “a man in his sixties from Norfolk” who “has been arrested and remains in police custody.” The force added that it had opened an inquiry into a suspected offence of misconduct in public office, after confirming last week it was assessing evidence to determine whether a full investigation was warranted.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The arrest comes weeks after the Department of Justice released millions of documents relating to the disgraced financier, thrusting Mountbatten-Windsor’s past associations back into the spotlight.

The files included records showing that he advocated for Epstein during a 2010 state visit to the United Arab Emirates with the Queen. They also contained an image of Mountbatten-Windsor on all-fours above a young woman.

Emails also published by the Justice Department also appeared to show Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded sensitive UK trade visit reports to Epstein when holding a senior government-linked role and years after the disgraced financier’s sex offense conviction.

At the time, the Mountbatten-Windsor was serving as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment, a role he held from 2001 until July 2011. The post involved promoting British commercial interests overseas, meeting foreign officials and business leaders, and acting as a roving ambassador for UK trade.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal title by his brother King Charles last year, has consistently denied any financial or sexual wrongdoing arising from his links with Epstein and his circle.

It remains unclear which specific activities the arrest relates to.

Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex charges. He had previously been convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from an underage girl.

