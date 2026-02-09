Prince Andrew Leaked Trade Reports to Epstein While He Was UK Envoy, Emails Suggest

Emails published by the Justice Department appear to show Prince Andrew forwarded sensitive U.K. trade visit reports to Jeffrey Epstein when holding a senior government-linked role and years after the disgraced financier’s sex offense conviction.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received an email on November 30, 2010, from his special assistant Amit Patel with the subject line “South East Asia Visit Reports.” The message, addressed to “The Duke,” states that Patel had attached “visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in relation to your recent visit to South East Asia.”

Just five minutes later, Andrew forwarded the email, without comment, to an email address known to be used by Epstein.

At the time, Andrew was serving as the U.K.’s special representative for trade and investment, a role he held from 2001 until July 2011. The post involved promoting British commercial interests overseas, meeting foreign officials and business leaders, and acting as a roving ambassador for U.K. trade.

It remains unclear what level of detail the attached reports contained, or whether they included commercially or diplomatically sensitive information. However, the emails were sent two years after Epstein had pleaded guilty in the U.S. to soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18, for which he served time in jail.

Andrew has vigorously denied any allegations against him in relation to Epstein. No suggestion of illegality is made in the email exchange itself, and being mentioned or appearing in the Epstein files does not imply any wrongdoing.

The revelation comes just a week after Andrew was quietly evicted from his longtime Windsor home as the political pressure generated by the latest release of files and months after his brother, King Charles, formally stripped him of his royal titles in November, citing “serious lapses in judgment” regarding his association with Epstein.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!