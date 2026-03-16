Tucker vs. Trump Takes the MAGA Civil War to Weaponized DOJ Territory

Tucker Carlson helped build the movement that brought Donald Trump back to power. Now, a United States senator from that movement is calling him a traitor. And according to Carlson, the Trump administration’s intelligence apparatus may be preparing a criminal case against him.

This is no longer a dispute over isolationism vs interventionist foreign policy. It’s something much bigger.

In a five-minute video posted over the weekend, Carlson claimed that CIA officials are circulating a criminal referral to the Justice Department based on texts he exchanged with Iranian contacts before the U.S. strikes. The legal theory, he says, involves the Foreign Agents Registration Act. He doesn’t sound especially worried about prosecution — he calls it legally absurd — but the video reads less like a legal defense than a journalist getting ahead of a story he believes is coming.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) didn’t just criticize Carlson on Sunday. He constructed a specific counter-narrative: that Carlson had been “conducting his own foreign policy with Iran,” that Trump may have used him as an unwitting counterintelligence asset to feed false information to Tehran, and that his “traitorous behavior” may now result in a criminal complaint.

Cruz described Carlson as “the single most dangerous demagogue in this country” and amplified an unverified counterintelligence theory about him with three siren emojis. This is a movement that spent years arguing that DOJ investigations of political figures are inherently suspect — that the process itself is the punishment. Carlson is now making exactly that argument about himself. His allies aren’t buying it. By cheering his investigation instead, they are conceding something they will not be able to take back.

Carlson’s version is a bit more nuanced. Carlson takes care not to accuse Trump directly. He describes the CIA as a “huge sprawling disconnected agency” and stresses that the actions of some officials don’t represent everyone inside the building. His target is the permanent national security apparatus, not the administration that oversees it.

That distinction is doing a lot of work.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act became one of the most visible statutes of the post-Russiagate era. Paul Manafort was prosecuted under it. Michael Flynn faced scrutiny around it. Carlson argues it has nothing to do with him — that speaking with foreign actors is simply journalism, that reporters covering international conflict routinely communicate with officials whose governments are in direct conflict with the United States.

His explanation for why the referral exists reveals why he made the video now. Intelligence agencies, he says, sometimes circulate criminal complaints not because prosecutors expect convictions but because the investigation itself justifies surveillance and eventually produces damaging leaks. He points to an earlier episode from his Fox News years, when he says intelligence officials intercepted his communications related to an attempted Putin interview and leaked them to kill the story.

My own instinct is that Carlson heard something real and got out in front of it before anyone else could define it. Carlson has a well-documented habit of elevating what he’s “hearing” that never materializes. He also has enough contacts inside government that this one can’t simply be dismissed.

After watching the video, I sent Carlson several questions: whether he or his attorneys have received direct confirmation that a referral exists, what exactly he discussed with Iranian contacts, whether those conversations touched on American intentions or internal debates about the war, and what conduct investigators believe might violate the law. The answers to those questions remain unknown.

What is already visible is how completely the political ground has shifted.

Carlson opposed the Iran strikes loudly — essentially calling them morally grotesque and strategically reckless. Trump responded by suggesting Carlson had “lost his way.” Laura Loomer suggested he should be prosecuted. Rep. Max Miller said he should be imprisoned. Mark Levin accused him of carrying water for American adversaries.

Cruz went the furthest. In a quote-tweet amplifying the traitor narrative, he suggested Trump may have deliberately fed Carlson false information to pass along to Tehran — making Carlson not just a dissenter but an unwitting instrument of Iranian disinformation. Cruz also pointed to a specific episode: after the strikes began, Iran allegedly told Carlson that attacks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar were actually Mossad operations. Carlson reportedly amplified that claim online. Both governments publicly denied it.

If that account is accurate, this is no longer an abstract legal dispute about journalism and foreign contacts. It is an allegation that Carlson actively spread Iranian propaganda to his audience of millions.

Trump left little doubt about where he stands. In a Truth Social post Sunday night, he called Levin a “Great American Patriot” under unfair siege, warned that those who “speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside,” and added that their “sway” would “rapidly diminish.” He did not mention Carlson by name. He didn’t need to.

Carlson’s framing tries to hold a boundary that the system itself makes fragile. A criminal referral from the CIA does not stay inside the CIA. It moves to the Justice Department. If prosecutors act on it, responsibility belongs to the administration that runs that department — the same administration whose most prominent congressional allies are now calling Carlson a traitor.

Whether that boundary holds depends on something none of us yet know. If no investigation materializes, Carlson will say he exposed a tactic before it could be deployed. If one does, the careful distinction he draws between rogue intelligence officials and the government that oversees them becomes hard to maintain.

Then came a denial that muddied the picture further.

Since Carlson posted the video, top administration officials have pushed back on the core claim. Axios reporter Marc Caputo, citing senior officials, reported Saturday that there is no CIA investigation of Carlson and that Trump did not attempt to mislead him in their meeting. “Trump wasn’t participating in an op,” one source told Caputo.

At that point the populist coalition Carlson helped build faces a question it has never had to answer: whether the real threat is the intelligence agencies he describes — or Carlson himself.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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