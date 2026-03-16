The NY Post’s Miranda Devine Torches Kash Patel for His ‘Flamboyant Lifestyle’ and ‘Unfocused Leadership’

Trump-friendly New York Post columnist Miranda Devine absolutely torched FBI Director Kash Patel for his “flamboyant lifestyle” in a new opinion piece blaming him for dragging down morale at the bureau and making Americans less safe in the face of increased terror threats.

Devine detailed the recent terror attacks that have plagued the country, from the shooting in Austin, Texas, to the suspects in New York who allegedly threw homemade bombs at anti-Muslim protesters outside Gracie Mansion, to last week’s shooting at Old Dominion University, and the Michigan synagogue attack that was thwarted by local security.

“So much for the FBI being on ‘high alert,'” Devine wrote, referring to Patel’s vow of vigilance at the outset of the Iran war. “The cascading recent attacks point to a failure of the FBI, the primary agency for ‘deterring attacks here at home,’ as Patel boasted.”

Devine lamented the plight of FBI agents who were “demoralized” during the Biden-Obama years “who stayed on in hope of positive reform under the Trump administration who now express disappointment in what they regard as Patel’s unfocused leadership, preoccupation with his own image and mercurial purges.”

The “purges” refer to the multiple agents, analysts and support staff “who were fired last month from the CI-12 unit” over their role in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump.

“The latest purge has sent a chill through the ranks,” Devine wrote. “Another former FBI agent says a ‘culture of fear’ has paralyzed all levels of bureau leadership. Folks are afraid to do their jobs for fear of losing their heads.”

“To be fair, Patel has a difficult task rooting out rogue actors responsible for weaponizing the FBI against Trump and conservatives,” Devine wrote, “but his high-profile private life, flamboyant style and devotion to flying to sporting events at home and abroad in the FBI jet don’t help morale.”

Patel has been criticized for using the FBI’s private plane for trips to see his country singer girlfriend perform, and to Italy where he was seen partying with the U.S. Olympic hockey team. Patel also demanded that “rotating SWAT teams provide his girlfriend with security for singing appearances, personal engagements and errands,” according to The New York Times.

A former senior FBI agent told Devine, “While the FBI has considerable resources, such resources are limited — even in the national security mission area. It is a zero-sum situation. When people are being redirected away from their primary national security duties, some things are bound to be missed — especially in the area of proactive threat identification and mitigation.”

Devine added that the FBI did not respond to her request for comment.

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