‘Dead by June’: Trump Drags Mike Johnson Into Bonkers Tangent About Congressman’s Grim Health Diagnosis

President Donald Trump encouraged House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday to share the story of Rep. Neal Dunn’s (R-FL) recent health scare and apparent recovery.

In a remarkable exchange during a Kennedy Center board meeting, Trump goaded Johnson into sharing some of Dunn’s medical details, including the fact that doctors had told Dunn he would be “dead by June,” which Johnson quipped in reply, “Okay, that wasn’t public.” The whole exchange ended with Johnson attributing Dunn’s recovery to Trump’s leadership.

Trump went on a lengthy ramble during his remarks and at one point lamented the slim GOP House majority.

“And the speaker that has got the easiest job of anybody in government, he’s got a majority of two. I don’t like to say one because it varies, but between one, two, and three. And I think you’re the only man that’s ever lived that’s able to be very happy about it. In fact, when we get up to three, you know, everyone saw how we get to three,” Trump began, adding:

Actually, for a period of time, we actually had it up to four. And then we had a death, and death is very bad when you’re the speaker and you have a majority of two or three, but we had a death and then we had another death and we had some things, and it’s—but we’re looking very strong. We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn’t going to make it. I don’t know. I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do other people know his name? Do you want to mention it? He’ll be proud. Go ahead. Tell him the story.

Johnson replied, “Okay. Well, thank you, Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges and it was very serious and had a pretty grim diagnosis. And I mentioned it to the president and I said, ‘Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work. And if others got this diagnosis, they would be apt to go home and retire.’”

Trump pushed, “What was the diagnosis?”

Johnson added, “It was—I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis.”

“He would be dead by June,” Trump insisted as Johnson replied, “Okay, that wasn’t public, but yeah, okay, it was grim. That’s what I was going to say. I don’t think—”

“With a heart problem, by the way. This was a heart problem,” Trump added as Johnson continued:

So, long story short, the president called him to encourage him and thank him, and they had a conversation, and the president mentioned in the course of the conversation, “And you know how to get my doctors involved.” And they did, and within a number of hours they took him to Walter Reed for emergency surgery. The man has a new lease on life. He acts like he’s 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting and we thought we’d seen a ghost. And I spoke with him over the weekend and he’s encouraged and thankful, and he thanks the president for his leadership and intervention. Thank you, thank you.

Trump continued, “He actually called Mike. Mike called me and he said, ‘Sir, we’re up by three, but we’re gonna lose one by June.’ Said who? Neal Dunn—he’s a congressman, great congressman. Incredible. He called to say that he was terminal, really bad heart, there’s nothing they can do. I said, ‘That’s bad.’ Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it’s bad because we needed his vote. But he really said—he said, ‘Mike, I’m going to last this out for the president and you. And however long I live—I mean, it looks like June is the time, but however long I live—I’m gonna be voting for you.’ I mean, how many people are going to say that? Most of them are gonna say, ‘Mike, I’m retiring immediately.’ That’s the end.”

Johnson added, “He’s an extraordinary man.”

“But he didn’t do that. It was really impressive. And then I realized I have doctors in the White House. White House doctors are incredible. And they’ve helped me with other people. They’re helping me with people right now,” Trump continued, adding:

People that are very sick are like they’re miracle workers. And I said, “I have to call them.” And I called the two doctors. They’re both great. And they immediately went over to see the congressman. And he was on the operating table like two hours later. And it was a long operation. They gave him more stents and more everything that you could have. I think he’s got everything that he could possibly have. And they called up, they said, “Sir, I think you’ll be fine.” I said, “You got to be kidding.” He said, “I think you will be fine,” and Mike was telling me the story that the other day he came into a meeting for the first time in a long while.

Johnson concluded, “Well, it was incredible. I mean, he has a new lease on life. He has more energy than a man half his age, and he’s very encouraged and encouraged all of us. So again, a testament to great leadership. And my hats off to Neil Dunn and his beautiful wife and family. He’s an extraordinary individual.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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