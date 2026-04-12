Trump’s ‘Red Lines’ for Iran Include Fully Opening Strait of Hormuz and Dismantling Nuke Program: Reports

President Donald Trump‘s offer to Iran to end the war includes multiple “red lines,” including completely ditching its pursuit of nuclear weapons and “fully” opening the Strait of Hormuz, according to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon.

Vice President JD Vance made the offer on behalf the Trump Administration during a marathon negotiating session with Iranian leaders in Pakistan this weekend. Vance emerged from the talks at 6:30 a.m. local time on Sunday and announced he — as well as special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner — were going home without a deal.

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reported the 6 red lines that the administration has for Iran on Sunday; The Daily Wire White House correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan followed that up shortly after with her own report that had the same six dealbreakers.

The six red lines per their reports are:

Iran must end all uranium enrichment Dismantle all major nuclear enrichment facilities Retrieve highly-enriched uranium Accept a “broader peace” and de-escalation deal with America’s regional allies End funding for Islamic terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis Fully open the Strait of Hormuz — including no charging tolls for ships passing through

https://twitter.com/LucasFoxNews/status/2043383301642285108?s=20

U.S. official tells @realDailyWire that these are the United States' red lines for Iran: – Iran must end all uranium enrichment

– Dismantle all major nuclear enrichment facilities

– Retrieve highly enriched uranium

– Accept a broader peace, security and de-escalation… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 12, 2026

Vance had referenced the red lines in his brief remarks to reporters in Pakistan, although he did not specify what those were beyond an “affirmative commitment” that Iran would not seek a nuclear weapon. He told reporters that the trio of American representatives were “quite flexible” in what they were willing to do to get a deal done in Pakistan, but that Iran did not bring the same mentality.

“We’ve made very clear what our redlines are, what things we’re willing to accommodate them on, and what things we’re not willing to accommodate them on — and we’ve made that as clear as we possibly could,” Vance said. “And they have chosen not to accept our terms.”

Tomlinson and Olohan’s reports come a few hours after Trump scorched Iran in a Truth Social post for not reaching a peace deal with Vance. Trump scolded Iran for being “UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS” and announced a naval blockade on ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz as a result.

He then called into Fox News to talk about it, saying Americans can anticipate oil prices could maybe go “a little bit higher.”

Tomlinson went live from Islamabad on Sunday to discuss the red lines. You can watch his report above via Fox News.

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