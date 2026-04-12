‘Pick a Position!’ CBS’s Margaret Brennan Confronts GOP Congressman on Trump’s Shifting Iran Rhetoric in Heated Exchange

CBS News’s Margaret Brennan confronted Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) Sunday over his statement that President Donald Trump has been “very clear” on his goals with the Iran war.

“Our polling showing the American people aren’t persuaded in the same way you are,” Brennan began. “Let me run through some of the things he said on the Hormuz Strait.”

Brennan then began ticking off a laundry list of Trump’s back-and-forth positions on the strait.

BRENNAN: At the outset of the war, March 3rd, he said the Navy would begin escorting tankers. “No matter what, the U.S. will ensure the free flow of energy to the world.” March 9th, he said he was still thinking about taking it over. March 15th, he said it was someone else’s problem — our allies would take care of it. “Maybe we shouldn’t even be there. We don’t need it. We have a lot of oil.” Six days later, he threatened online the U.S. would attack Iran’s power plants if it didn’t open the strait within 48 hours. March 26th, he went back to blaming allies, saying he’s disappointed in NATO. TURNER: Margaret, in any conflict there’s going to be — a conflict is going to be fluid. BRENNAN: And then, he announced a two-week ceasefire, saying Iran had agreed to open the strait. TURNER: A conflict is going to be fluid. BRENNAN: I’m not done, because yesterday he said – REPRESENTATIVE MIKE TURNER: A conflict is going to be fluid. BRENNAN: — that CENTCOM announced they’re sending two ships to set the conditions for clearing mines. This morning he said the Navy is going to start blockading the strait and interdict ships!

“Is that the final answer? I mean can you see here why the public doesn’t think that the president has a clear strategy?” Brennan asked.

“Margaret, your adversary has a vote in this too, and they have a position in it too, which there were just negotiations just yesterday.”

“Pick a position!” Brennan shot back. “They change with the days!”

Watch the clip above via CBS News.

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