Trump Joins Vance Rally in Hungary to Campaign for Viktor Orban: ‘The United States Is With Him All the Way!’

President Donald Trump called Vice President JD Vance while he was in the middle of giving a speech in Hungary to praise the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, with Trump applauding Orban for not allowing his country to be “invaded” like other European nations.

Trump — while Vance held his cell phone up to the microphone for the crowd to hear — said Orban did a great job of not allowing migrants from the Middle East and Africa to “storm” Hungary. Orban, like Trump, has made a tough-on-immigration policy a foundational part of his administration.

“You have a man that kept your country strong and he kept your country good, and you don’t have problems with all of the problems that so many other countries have because they let their countries be invaded. And you don’t have that problem because of Viktor Orban — that’s the only reason you don’t have that problem,” Trump said. “There was a lot of pressure on him to do it, and those other countries made big mistakes. So I wish you a lot of luck.”

That comment drew some cheers from the audience. Trump continued by saying, Orban has “kept your country good” because he has “kept Hungarian people in your country. He’s done a fantastic job.”

“I’m a big fan of Viktor. I’m with him all the way. The United States is with him all the way,” Trump added.

Vance’s visit to Hungary comes a few days before Hungary’s election on April 12. Orban has been the country’s leader since 2010, but his run as prime minister appears to be in jeopardy heading into the election.

The New York Times reported Vance is “attempting a last-ditch rescue effort to revive” Orban’s campaign, with the prime minister “struggling to maintain his footing as his governing Fidesz party trails badly in most polls.”

Trump found time for his phone call shortly after he doubled down on his threat to Iran that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if a deal is not made.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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