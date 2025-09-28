10 People Shot, One Killed, at a Mormon Church in Michigan

Police in Grand Blanc, MI, said at least one person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting at a Mormon church at 4285 McCandless Rd. on Sunday.

The church was subsequently set on fire, and the police chief said he expects to find more victims once they shift through the ashes.

“What we know right now is that a 40-year-old suspect from Burton, he’s a male. He drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church,” the police chief said. “He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church. Ten gunshot victims have been transported to local hospitals at this time, including one who has been deceased. Officers who were trained immediately responded to the area….where they met the suspect and they engaged in gunfire with that particular individual, neutralizing that suspect. And that suspect is no longer with us.”

He continued, “During this incident as well, there was a fire that occurred, and we believe that that was deliberately set by the suspect. We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure. That fire was extinguished by the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department within the past hour.”

The chief said they’re actively obtaining search warrants for the suspect’s home.

“We’re going to find out if there was a motive,” he said.

BREAKING: Several people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan, police have said. The shooter has been apprehended. https://t.co/G8gDzyqv3Q 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/7afQ1jMAPa — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2025

Mormon church in Michigan ‘actively on fire’ as multiple victims reported in mass shooting: police https://t.co/krRjZO0U3M pic.twitter.com/uMrPK7J5Bt — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2025

Former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), himself a Mormon, posted to X, “Tragedy in Michigan as my brothers and sisters and their church are targets of violence. Praying for healing and comforting.”

Tragedy in Michigan as my brothers and sisters and their church are targets of violence. Praying for healing and comforting. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 28, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, “I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.

I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 28, 2025

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.