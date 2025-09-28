The highest-ranking Democrat in the United States government says he has “no faith” in the current United States judicial system.

Speaking with Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) bluntly declared he lacks faith in the United States judicial system under President Donald Trump. Welker noted that in an interview she conducted earlier in the show, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said he wants to “let the process play out” following the newly-handed down indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

“Do you have faith in the judicial system?” Welker asked.

The Senate minority leader was unsparing in his assessment of the American system of justice, as it presently operates.

“I have no faith in Donald Trump’s judicial system,” Schumer said. “He has turned this judicial system to be his own political fighter, do what he wants politically, so that he tells them to go after people he doesn’t like. He tells them to exonerate people that he likes. So many people are getting pardoned, and this and that. He has turned this Justice Department into his own political watchdog. It’s horrible. No president has done this. This is what autocrats do.”

Schumer pointed to the Comey case as a main reason why he no longer believes in the justice system — noting that Trump appointed his former personal attorney, Lindsey Halligan, as U.S. Attorney in Eastern Virginia to bring the case against Comey, reportedly against the recommendations of career prosecutors in that office.

“When he says he doesn’t like Comey, looked what happened there, Kristen,” Schumer said. “The prosecutor who he appointed said, ‘There’s not enough evidence to indict Comey.’ So he fired this prosecutor and put in someone who’d do whatever he wanted. Trump’s done so many bad things to undermine our democracy, to undermine our norms. This is one of the very worst.”

