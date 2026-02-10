TMZ Founder Harvey Levin told CNN that the Bitcoin account attached to the first ransom note for Nancy Guthrie saw activity late Tuesday.

Levin’s outlet received a purported ransom letter last Tuesday, along with several other media outlets. He has claimed the note gave deadlines, both of which have now passed, to send funds to a Bitcoin account.

The reported $6 million was not sent in time for the reported deadline on Monday night, though videos released by Nancy’s daughter, Today show anchor Samantha Guthrie, and her siblings have claimed the possible kidnapper had not given them a mode of communication.

The account saw activity on Tuesday, according to Levin. He said the activity occurred at around 7:15 p.m. ET.

“About twelve minutes ago, we saw activity in that account,” Levin told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Levin said he could not clarify further on the “activity” in the Bitcoin account.

“Well, it would only show, as I understand this, money going in. And the only thing you would see is money. And Erin, that’s all I can say,” he said when pressed by Burnett.

KGUN 9, a local station which also received one of the notes, also claimed to have seen activity in the account linked to the ransom letter. The Arizona outlet reported that the activity was less than $300.

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the credibility of any ransom notes, though they were pressed on the question at a press conference on Thursday.

Watch above via CNN’s OutFront.

