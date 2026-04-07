BREAKING: Mediating Country Asks Trump to Extend Iran Deadline as a ‘Goodwill Gesture’

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has been mediating in the war between the U.S. and Iran, asked President Donald Trump to extend his deadline for Iran to reach a deal by two weeks.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” wrote Sharif on Tuesday, just hours ahead of Trump’s 8 PM deadline to launch a massive attack on Iran if no agreement is made.

“Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture,” Sharif continued, adding:

We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.

Over the weekend, Trump set a Tuesday evening deadline for Iran to end the war or face grave consequences. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote in a widely criticized post. He followed that up on Tuesday morning by promising to end a “whole civilization” if a deal is not reached.

Axios’s Barak Ravid reported soon after Sharif’s comments, “White House press secretary Karoline Leavit tells me: The President has been made been aware of the proposal, and a response will come.”

Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported on social media soon after that she spoke to Trump on the phone, writing:

Just had a short call with POTUS: He declined to say how he is feeling about negotiations: “I can’t tell you, because right now we’re in heated negotiations.” He declined to weigh in on Pakistan’s 2 week deadline extension request – saying he’s about to be briefed fully on it – but said: “I can say this – that I know him very well. He’s a highly respected man, all over” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, “The President has been made been aware of the proposal, and a response will come.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!