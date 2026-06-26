The U.S. bombed Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to various reports, in response to Iran attacking commercial vessels in the Strait. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump condemned Iranian drone attacks in the Strait, calling them a “foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Fox News senior national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported, “Senior US official tells me US military has begun striking Iranian targets in response to Iranian breach of MOU and ceasefire and attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Griffin later joined Will Cain on air and reported on the strikes in detail.

“Well, Will, I just spoke to a senior U.S. official who confirmed that those airstrikes were, in fact, in response to Iran firing a one-way attack drone against a Singapore-flagged ship overnight. That ship was trying to leave the Strait of Hormuz,” she began, adding:

It was passing along the Omani coast, and it struck that cargo ship. And so this is in response to what the president has said was a breach of the MOU, the Memorandum of Understanding, and a breach of the ceasefire. We heard that there were explosions in three locations in Sirik, Iran — that is along the Strait of Hormuz coast. Now we have a statement from CENTCOM saying that the targets were drone and missile storage sites, as well as radar installations. It’s not clear whether these airstrikes will continue, but since CENTCOM has put out the statement, my past experience would suggest that these strikes are over for now — but it is a strong warning shot across the bow at Iran to get the IRGC under control and to stop firing on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Will?

“All right, that phrase, Jennifer — ‘a warning shot across the bow of Iran.’ So CENTCOM has already put out this statement suggesting that drone and missile targets have been hit in Iran. The president, we know, is very dedicated to trying to see through the terms of the deal, to see through the MOU. So is it your sense, then, that this is simply a — I don’t know the right analogy to use — but in response to that targeting of that cargo ship, this is basically all-out war against Iran at this stage?” Cain followed up.

“I believe that’s the case, Will, based on the conversations that I’ve had. This is to show the Iranian leadership that the U.S. military is still there in the region. We have 50,000 troops. We have two aircraft carrier strike groups. The U.S. military still has the option to resume striking Iran at will,” Griffin replied, adding:

There are still areas along the coast in the Strait of Hormuz, and the IRGC keeps testing the U.S. military and the limits of this Memorandum of Understanding. And what’s clear is there seems to be a breach between the political leadership who signed the MOU and the IRGC leadership. We heard yesterday that CENTCOM was planning to place one of the IRGC commanders in CENTCOM headquarters in Qatar so they could be side by side to try to mitigate and stop this kind of activity, because it’s not clear whether it’s sanctioned from above or whether these are isolated cells. But tonight the U.S. military struck back at these three sites to send a clear message to the Iranians. I don’t think either side wants to restart the war, but it shows the U.S. military can still strike at will.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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