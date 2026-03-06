Candace Owens Calls on US Troops to Quit the Military: ‘Trump Has Betrayed America’

Controversial MAGA podcaster Candace Owens kicked up a firestorm of controversy on Friday by calling for U.S. troops to quit the military, claiming Trump “betrayed” them on behalf of Israel.

Owens shared a clip of former Israeli IDF Chief and one-time deputy prime minister, Benny Gantz, answering questions about the need for “boots on the ground” in Iran. Gantz replied, “I exclude nothing” in the clip, echoing similar sentiments from President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Hard left activist Max Blumenthal shared the clip and captioned it, “Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declares that he won’t rule out American boots on the ground in Iran. Every US service member needs to see this to understand who’s calling the shots.”

Owens shared Blumenthal’s post and added, “Do not join or remain in the United States Military. Trump has betrayed America and expects you to die for Israel.”

There is no honor in being led by dishonorable men to your death. https://t.co/EOnH2d0C2m — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 6, 2026

“There is no honor in being led by dishonorable men to your death,” concluded Owens, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts and YouTube shows in the country.

Owens’s comments sparked a fierce backlash online, with many on the right fuming at the remark. Owens, once a close ally of Trump, has long grabbed headlines for her outlandish conspiracy theories, once going so far as to stake her entire career on her claim that the first lady of France is actually a man.

Owens replied to a request for comment from Mediaite, adding, “Americans should stop dying so Israel can expand its borders while our country continues to decline. This isn’t complicated.”

Below is a sample of some of the reactions to her post, from the right:

Why anyone takes Candace Owens seriously anymore is beyond me. This is a stunning level of anti-American hatred. https://t.co/X9R0LITPRD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 6, 2026

The prospect of a current servicemember deciding to leave the military because CANDACE OWENS, of all people, told them to is so comical it will surely brighten my day every time I think of it from here on. Thank you, Candace. You truly are a national treasure. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/V0p2oViWSA — Dr. Brian L. Cox (@BrianCox_RLTW) March 6, 2026

At some point she crosses additional lines. I’m not talking about the line between sane and insane, which she long ago passed. But her language is basically promoting sedition and the worst kind of agitprop from America’s enemies. Those who follow her and find themselves nodding… https://t.co/NNGnoU9YRI — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) March 6, 2026

Never thought I’d see Candace become the champion of military counter-recruitment. https://t.co/rgKq10lYOp — Sopo Japaridze (@sopjap) March 6, 2026

