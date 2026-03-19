‘Have You Ever Seen Anything Like That in Your Life?’ Chris Hayes Can’t Believe Trump Blurted Out Congressman’s ‘Terminal’ Diagnosis

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes repeatedly called President Donald Trump a “sociopath” during his monologue on Thursday’s All In, and homed in on a wild moment from Monday.

Rumors had swirled around Capitol Hill about the health of 73-year-old Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL), who announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection. On Monday, Trump hosted a Kennedy Center board meeting at the White House, where things went totally off the rails.

“On Monday, he had this insane back and forth with House Speaker Mike Johnson,” Hayes said, “where Trump just gleefully revealed, in front of the cameras, a Republican congressman’s terminal medical condition. Just listen to this.”

Here is that exchange:

TRUMP: Death is very bad when you’re the speaker and you have a majority of two or three. But we had a death, and then we had another death. And we had some things. And it’s– but we’re looking very strong. We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn’t gonna make it. I don’t know. I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do other people know his name? Do you want to mention it? He’ll be proud. Go ahead, tell him. Tell him the story. [laughs] JOHNSON: Ok, well, thank you, Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious and had had a pretty grim diagnosis. And I mentioned it to the president. And I said, “Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work. And if others got this diagnosis, they would be apt to go home and retire. TRUMP: What was the diagnosis? JOHNSON: It was uh, I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis. TRUMP: He would be dead by June. JOHNSON: Ok, that wasn’t public, but yeah, ok. That’s– it was grim. That’s what I was going to say. I don’t think– TRUMP: With a heart problem, by the way. This was a heart problem. JOHNSON: So, long story short, the president called him to encourage him and thank him. And they had a conversation.

Hayes was in disbelief.

“Have you ever seen anything like that in your life?” he asked viewers. The host went on to note that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was at the meeting, just hours after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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