Republican Senator Explains, ‘I’m Married to a Married Woman’ 

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) confessed on Thursday that he is married to a woman who is married to him.

Senate Republicans held a press conference on Thursday at the Capitol, where they touted the SAVE Act, which has already passed the House. The legislation would require proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a passport, to register to vote. Opponents of the bill say millions of U.S. citizens do not have those documents readily available, and some do not have the documents at all.

“They want fraud,” Scott said of congressional Democrats. “They wanna allow illegal aliens to vote. That’s the only answer. So, think about what you show more than anything else. It’s not your credit card for most people. It’s your driver’s license. You show ID for everything.”

The senator dismissed concerns that the citizenship requirement could be an obstacle for women who have changed their surname’s

“They say, ‘Married women, it’s gonna disenfranchise married women,'” Scott said. “I’m married to a married woman. I have two daughters that are married. And I think they could figure out how to get whatever ID they want, how to vote, all those things. They don’t need anybody telling them what to do. They can figure this out. So, any Democrat that says that women can’t figure this out, they’re stupid.”

Scott is indeed “married to a married woman,” having wed Ann Holland in 1972. The senator himself was born Richard Myers, but became Richard Scott after his mother married his stepfather.

The SAVE Act faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to overcome the filibuster. Republicans control the chamber 53-47, and there is little appetite among Democrats to provide the seven additional votes. President Donald Trump has urged Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SC) to eliminate the filibuster so the bill casn pass.

In his State of the Union address last month, Trump urged the Senate to pass the legislation and claimed the only way Democrats can win elections “is to cheat.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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