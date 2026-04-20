Chip Roy Unveils ‘MAMDANI Act’ to Bar, Deport Migrants Over Ideology

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is preparing to introduce sweeping new legislation that would expand the grounds for denying entry to and removing non-citizens based on their political and ideological affiliations.

The proposed measure, dubbed the “MAMDANI Act” after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), a democratic socialist, would make individuals inadmissible to the United States if they advocate for or are affiliated with a range of political movements that include Chinese communism, Marxism, and Islamic fundamentalism, according to draft bill text first reported by Breitbart.

🚨NEW: Rep. Roy introduces MAMDANI Act to denaturalize and deport Marxists and Islamic fundamentalists. Roy told @BreitbartNews: "By targeting the Red-Green Alliance, this legislation deploys new tools to fight back against the Marxist and Islamist advance that has devastated… — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) April 20, 2026

The legislation seeks to amend existing immigration law to bar entry and naturalization, as well as create new grounds for deportation for anyone linked to what it describes as “totalitarian” parties, both foreign and domestic.

The bill also includes a provision that would prevent judicial review of decisions made under its inadmissibility, deportation, or denaturalization clauses, effectively making such determinations final.

Under the proposal, individuals could also be removed from the U.S. if they engage in or have ever engaged in advocacy for those ideologies, or if they “write, distribute, circulate, print, display, possess, or publish” material supporting them.

Speaking to Breitbart on Monday, Roy said: “Why do we continue to import people who hate us? Not just for the last six years, but for the last 60 years, our immigration system has been cynically used to disadvantage American workers’ competitiveness in favor of mass-importing the third world.”

He continued: “This has not just led to higher crime and lower wages, but also the promulgation of hostile ideologies fundamentally opposed to American values.”

Roy told Breitbart that the bill aims to counter what he described as a “Red-Green Alliance,” adding that it would “deploy new tools to fight back against the Marxist and Islamist advance that has devastated Europe and has now arrived on our doorstep.”

A summary circulated by his office and seen by the outlet argues that U.S. immigration policies have contributed to “dangerous levels of opposition to classical American political doctrines, like free-market capitalism,” particularly through family-based migration and diversity programs.

Specifically the summary, Breitbart reported, points to “the very presence of Zohran Mamdani and those like him who champion Marxist ideologies” as proof that the current system “enables the mass importation of Marxists and Islamists.”

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