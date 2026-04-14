CNBC Anchor’s Trump Deportation Defense Gets Blown to Bits by GOP Senator in 4 Seconds Flat

Pro-Trump CNBC host Joe Kernen’s defense of President Donald Trump over deportation warrants got blown to bits by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in seconds flat.

Senator Paul was a guest on Friday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box, during which Kernen asked him about deportation reforms. When Kernen claimed it would be impossible to get a judicial warrant for every deportation, Paul shot him down by pointing out the U.S. Constitution and the war that was fought over it:

CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: And they can always say, no, what about judicial warrants versus administrative warrants?

They were insisting on that. Could you ever get to yes for Republicans on that? I don’t think you could.

We’d never be able to send anyone back if you needed a judicial warrant every single time.

SENATOR RAND PAUL (R-KY): Well, I don’t think that’s true, but I mean, obeying the Fourth Amendment or the Constitution shouldn’t be too difficult.

The new nominee for DHS in his nomination hearing actually spoke in favor of having judicial warrants. It’s the way we’ve always done it.

CNBC HOST JOE KERNEN: For everything. For everyone!

SENATOR RAND PAUL (R-KY): It is for–. No, no, for invading homes, for going into the home to get someone. We’ve always had judicial warrants. They’re administered and issued by local judges.

It is something we fought the revolution over. It was a big deal.

John Wilkes, both in England with the press and with the king coming after one, then it came here and James Otis fought for the Fourth Amendment to be added into the Constitution.

So it is a big deal to come into someone’s house.

One, it’s a big deal, because sometimes they make a mistake and go in the wrong house. And so we’re very, very careful about getting judicial warrants. I don’t think that’s too big a step to have.

And I actually think that there are Republicans who would accept that.

But there’s this unwillingness to sort of admit, we made mistakes, we’re doing better.

I think Homan actually has done a good job at cleaning up Minneapolis. And I think he did admit it. He said publicly, if agents misbehave, they will be punished.

He took them out of the streets and reduced their numbers. And, really, you haven’t seen clashes in the news, so something must be going on.

But, really to get Democrats on board, you need to tell them, these are the reforms that we’ve been instituted, have been instituted, and these are disciplinary actions that are going to occur for the people that were involved in the shootings and the killings.

And so I think we should see that, and it shouldn’t be that hard. But so far, there hasn’t been that sort of forthcoming nature to say, hey, we made mistakes. These are the forms we’ve instituted.

And I think that’s how compromise occurs, but I don’t think that that’s where we’re headed. I think we’re headed towards a Republican-only bill.

And with the Republican- only bill, to me, the biggest threat our nation faces is the debt.

And so if it becomes a Christmas tree full of all kinds of just, hey, how much money do you want for this and this and this, and it becomes two, $300 billion bill, that’s not something I will favor.