CNN Analyst Says the World Will Think US Is ‘Guilty’ of Killing School Girls After Trump Pentagon Presser

CNN global affairs analyst Kimberly Dozier said that the United States will “sound guilty” to the rest of the world after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responded to a question about the attack on a girls’ school in Iran that killed at least 175 children and others.

On the first day of President Donald Trump’s Iran operation, Iranian media reported a strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh all-girls elementary school in Minab that killed, at most recent count, at least 175 people — including 160 children. The school was located near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) base that was also targeted.

Hegseth was confronted about the strike at a press conference on Wednesday and responded with muted assurances that the attack is under investigation.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Dozier told anchor Kate Bolduan that Hegseth’s response made the U.S. “sound guilty” to “the rest of the world”:

KATE BOLDUAN: The question was, whose munition was it? And Hegseth simply saying, we’re investigating. But we do know that the secretary gave a lot of detail about a lot things that just happened in the last 24 hours that he says the United States pulled off. What do you think of this? CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST KIMBERLY DOZIER: Yeah, to the rest of the world, that’s going to sound guilty. That was a British reporter asking that. Across Europe, in Britain, people looking at this, many consider this an illegal war. The French president said it’s against international law, even though they’re not going to object to it. And that colors how the world is reacting to this now and the long-term fallout of the US, together with Israel, launching what… many, the majority, consider a war of aggression. That also speaks to what we’re going to see in terms of popular Arab world reaction once the dust settles. But I just have to add, though, you know, listening to this, I covered a lot of those pressers from Iraq in 2003. And they all sounded celebratory. We’re taking all of these targets. And I understand that they’re not doing the invasion piece. They’re not doing the nation-building piece. But what they’re counting out is the Iranian military’s ability to turn itself into an insurgent force that conducts terrorist activities across the region, possibly in Europe, possibly in the United States. So yes, they are taking all the targets off the board right now and they’re ticking through their list that the White House has articulated, taking out the Navy, taking out the launch sites, but–. Down the line. That’s probably why they’ve warned so many Americans to get out of the region now. There’s already been a terrorist plot that was interrupted in the UAE against Israeli diplomats, and they’ve been evacuated. Americans, if they do end up getting hit by some sort of plot, they’re going to ask–. You know Pete Hegseth just bragged that they got 90% of the troops out of their region before this attack began. Why didn’t they do any similar planning and warning for American citizens in harm’s way?

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!