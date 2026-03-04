‘Not Facts!’ Elisabeth Hasselbeck Sets Off Fireworks During Intense Immigration Debate on The View

If you caught The View on Wednesday, there’s a good chance you at least felt the temptation to check the calendar year as Elisabeth Hasselbeck rejoined the table and duked it out with some of her former colleagues.

Hasselbeck stepped in this week as a guest on The View host to fill in for Alyssa Farah Griffin, where she was reunited with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, both of whom were hosting the show when Hasselbeck had a place at the table from 2003-2013.

Hasselbeck found herself debating everyone at the table when she defended President Donald Trump’s border policies and deportation efforts. While the other hosts called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, especially in the light of immigration agents shooting and killing citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, Hasselbeck argued the administration is taking on an issue ignored for too long.

She also called out her co-hosts as hypocrites themselves, noting the studio audience was vetted and had to go through security, comparing the measures to having a secure border.

Hasselbeck argued:

We need a strong border, especially now with our current global situation. And I believe that you may say you don’t want border control and you’re against ICE, but I actually don’t believe you in your daily lives. How many people in the audience here had to go through security to get here? Raise your hand, just be honest, otherwise you go to jail, I guess, for legal trespassing, right? This is an authorized audience. They had to through security, to get through the border, to just get right here, to hear us talk. We need strong borders more than ever right now. We are being infiltrated.

She noted large drops in border crossings and daily encounters by Border Patrol as proof that Trump’s actions are working.

“We’re not on the border when Renee Good and Alex Pretti were murdered, and death is not a mistake. That was a murder. That was murder,” Sunny Hostin shot back.

“As were those killed by illegal immigrants,” Hasselbeck said.

“Let’s not be dismissive about the fact that this—” Hostin continued as Hasselbeck jumped in.

“I’m not dismissive. I just said all of their lives matter,” she declared.

Hostin called Noem “unqualified” and accused her of showing “zero empathy” for Good and Pretti during the hearing, a point Hasselbeck also pushed back on.

After the tense exchange between the pair, Behar jumped in to cite a report on the small number of illegal immigrants taken into custody who have criminal convictions.

“I just want to give you this one statistic from the Cato Institute. Only 5% of people detained by ICE have violent convictions, 73% have no convictions. That’s really what the problem is,” Behar said

According to Cato Institute analysis, 5% of migrants booked into ICE custody have a violent criminal conviction. The report states that most have vice, immigration, or traffic violations. Immigration officials have argued many migrants booked into custody do not have convictions, but do have outstanding charges. The report is based on information ending on October 1, 2025.

Hasselbeck countered the report with her own statistics.

“450,000 children and families were trafficked under [former President] Joe Biden, letting them under. We have now reunited 146,000 children to their families,” she said.

The table erupted into a crosstalk debate as she tried to continue.

“These are not facts here,” she said before Goldberg took control.

Sara Haines argued the “how” of deportation policies is the problem and masked federal agents on the street is going to get mixed reactions from people who encounter them. Hasselbeck said she feels sympathy for Good, Pretti, and victims killed by illegal immigrants.

“I understand. I also believe that we have a God of borders,” she said. “We have a nation of borders for a good reason. I hate the fact that people are dying in this. My heart actually bleeds for this.”

Watch above via ABC.

