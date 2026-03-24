MS NOW’s Jen Psaki called a Democrat’s win in a special Florida election an “unbelievably delicious rebuke” of President Donald Trump — especially since the district the Democrats will be representing includes Mar-a-Lago.

Democrat Emily Gregory pulled off a major victory on Tuesday by winning in a state House seat in a special election against Republican Jon Maples, who had the support of the president. Trump also won Florida’s 87th District in the 2024 presidential election by 11 points.

On Tuesday’s The Briefing, Psaki opened things up by taking sarcastic jabs at Trump over the Democratic flip along with fellow MS NOW host Chris Hayes. Psaki then kicked off her show with some news that she made no effort to hide she was more than happy about.

She said:

I just have to start tonight with that unbelievably delicious rebuke of Donald Trump in his literal backyard. I mean, yesterday was election day in Florida’s 87th state House District, which includes, as I was just talking with Chris about, Mar-a-Lago. And just to give you a sense of how this district has voted in the past, because this was there was no way that this was going to sail into a blue seat, a Republican candidate won there by 19 points in 2024, and Trump himself carried it by about 11 points in the presidential election. That was less than two years ago. And tonight, a Democrat is projected to flip that seat.

Psaki noted Trump endorsed Maples and voted for him by mail, which she called “extra hilarious.” She gushed that there are “too many amazing things” about the Democratic flip for her to even list.

Psaki added:

Trump endorsed the Republican in this race. Trump himself voted in this election and voted by mail, which is extra hilarious given his relentless attacks on mail-in voting. And also he was literally in Florida at the time. So the list of things that are amazing about this Democratic flip is kind of — it’s kind of too long to go through right now. But here’s the big picture. It appears that this Florida seat is going to be the 29th legislative seat that Democrats have flipped since Trump’s second term began. Republicans, I should note, have flipped zero. Nada. None. No seats since the 2024 election. And all of those seats, Democrats have flipped all 29 of them. Of all of them, this one sure does hit a little different though, doesn’t it?

Psaki later brought on Gregory, who said she doesn’t give much thought about Trump being in her district, saying her opponent put more focus on the president during the election.

“I don’t think all of that much about it. I mean, he’s one of 115,000 registered voters in District 87,” she said. “My opponent made him, you know, forefront in his campaign and I focused more on the voters in District 87.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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