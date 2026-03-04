‘I’m Not Here to Be Your Prop!’ Tim Walz Fires Back After Nancy Mace Asks ‘What Is a Woman?’

Things got testy in a hurry after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) asked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to define what a woman is during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday — 10 months after she first sparred with Walz about the same issue.

“Gov. Walz, what is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?” Mace asked 63 seconds into her allotted time.

“I’m the governor of Minnesota, congresswoman, I’m not here to be your prop for your obsession!” Walz shot back.

“So if you can’t define what a woman is, you can’t define fraud,” Mace told him.

And if you got a sense of deja vu while watching that exchange, that’s because Mace asked Walz the same exact question during a June 2025 hearing.

“I’m not sure I understand the question here,” Walz said last year. “What do you want me to say?”

“I want you to say that a woman like me is an adult human female. That men can’t become women,” Mace told him. “You guys are the party of violence, and you’re the party erasing women. You don’t respect us. You’re a bigot. You’re a misogynist. You’re a sexist. Mr. Chairman, I yield back.”

Their latest squabble on Wednesday came during a hearing on the fraud scandal that has rocked Walz’s state. Federal prosecutors claimed last December that more than $9 billion in taxpayer dough was ripped off.

Walz got into it with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earlier in the hearing over the fraud claims, with Jordan yelling “somebody’s lying!” about it — either Walz or a state judge who said the governor restarted the payments a month after whistleblowers raised concerns in 2021.

Jordan then questioned if Walz ignored the fraud because he feared “political backlash” from the Somali community in Minnesota; the representative said he believed that is exactly why Walz kept payments flowing.

Mace later said Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) allowed one of the “worst government fraud scandals in American history” to happen on their watch.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

