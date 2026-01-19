CNN Regular Shreds Scott Jennings and Network That ‘Elevates’ Him: ‘Probably About to Be Banned From CNN’

Democratic strategist and CNN regular Julie Roginsky launched a ferocious public broadside against Scott Jennings, one of the network’s most prominent conservative voices, in an attack she admitted will “probably” get her “banned” from future appearances.

Roginsky unloaded on Jennings in a viral blog post, torching him for “how he behaves” and “what he contributes” while also accusing CNN of promoting bad-faith punditry. The pair, who have both appeared on CNN NewsNight have clashed on multiple occasions.

In the piece published to Substack on Monday, she openly acknowledged the professional risk of speaking out, starting with: “I’m fairly confident that this column will get me banned from CNN’s airwaves.”

“CNN once sold itself as the grown-up in the room. It was the network you turned to when the stakes got real. That reputation – earned over decades – was built on restraint, seriousness, and a basic respect for viewers,” she wrote. “Which is why CNN’s continued reliance on Scott Jennings is not just baffling, but corrosive to its brand.”

While backing the idea that the network should “rightly” platform conservatives, she accused Jennings of failing to engage in “spirited debate” and instead a performance.

“On air, Jennings does not debate; he blathers. He talks over women with particular frequency, interrupts relentlessly, and treats panel discussions as contests of volume and obstinacy, rather than as exchanges of ideas. He mugs to the camera and rolls his eyes, while calling any fact he does not like a lie. It is performative obstruction – the cable news equivalent of flipping the board when you’re losing the game,” she wrote.

Roginsky followed by arguing that CNN “once prided itself on fact-checking in real time” but said the network now “lets falsehoods linger in the air, unanswered, as long as they are delivered with sufficient bluster.”

Attacking Jennings, she described him as “an insecure little boy” who takes to social media after his panel appearances and “selectively edits clips to make it look like he “owned” whomever he was debating.” She added that he was “too chickensh*t to post the whole segment that would expose the truth.”

Her criticism quickly widened from Jennings to CNN’s editorial judgment. Roginsky challenged the network to ask: “What is Scott Jennings adding that could not be accomplished by any number of conservative analysts who are capable of making arguments without bad-faith theatrics?”

Roginsky argued, without providing names, that female panelists had noticed a “pattern” of being “suddenly never invited back” after “embarrassing” Jennings before issuing a stark warning about the network’s institutional credibility.

“CNN’s legacy is not guaranteed,” she wrote, arguing that continuing to platform figures like Jennings amounts to “a choice to debase discourse, excuse bad behavior, and signal that being loud matters more than being right.”

As the Substack post circulated, Roginsky later added on X: “I think Scott Jennings is extra hurt because this is going pretty viral tonight.”

