Trump Suggests Ilhan Omar Be Jailed or ‘Sent Back to Somalia’ in Minnesota Fraud Tirade: ‘Hates the USA’

President Donald Trump suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) be imprisoned or “sent back to Somalia” as he raged Sunday night that she “knows everything” about alleged fraud in the state and “hates the USA.”

The outburst came as part of a late-night Truth Social posting spree that reiterated the president’s demand that Greenland become part of the U.S. and warning of “a big test” if a New York Stock Exchange-style operation moves forward in Dallas.

Rounding on Minnesota’s ongoing fraud probe, which comes at the same time as fallout around the president’s ICE operation, Trump singled out Omar:

There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!

The post followed claims earlier Sunday that Omar and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) were using ICE operations to keep the “focus of attention off” the federal fraud investigation.

Republicans and the Trump administration have repeatedly pointed to a long-running Justice Department fraud investigation involving fraud in the state, with Minnesota’s Somali community coming under focus after a viral video about alleged daycare fraud by YouTuber Nick Shirley.

In 2022, under the Biden administration, federal prosecutors indicted dozens of suspects in connection with the Feeding Our Future case, an alleged $250 million scheme involving pandemic-era food aid funds.

Omar, who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia at the age of 12 and became a citizen in 2000, was elected to Congress in 2018 and has consistently been a target of Trump’s attacks, which she has dismissed as racist and politically motivated.