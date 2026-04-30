Joe Scarborough Trashes ‘Little Punk’ Pete Hegseth for Insulting Lawmakers as Pentagon’s ‘Biggest Adversary’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough trashed Defense Secretary as a “little punk” and a “child” for branding congressional lawmakers the Pentagon’s “biggest adversary” during a heated hearing on Wednesday.

Appearing at the House Armed Services Committee budget hearing, alongside chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, Hegseth accused lawmakers on Capitol Hill, both Democratic and Republican, of undermining efforts to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless, and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” the defense secretary said in his opening statement.

After rolling back the clip on Thursday morning’s show, Scarborough unloaded on Hegseth’s comments as “sad” as he raged that lawmakers simply fulfilling their oath were branded a “greater adversary” than “terrorists” who were “trying to kill our soldiers”:

How sad. How sad, first of all, that a child is allowed to hold that position, an immature child that doesn’t even understand. There’s so many things he doesn’t understand, but the first thing he does understand is that the people that are on that committee are members of the Armed Services Committee. And as a former member of the Armed Services Committee, I can tell you, most of those people have military bases in their district. Most of those people represent the men and women in uniform that fight for this country, that are deployed across the world, that are deployed across the Middle East. And their first concern is the safety and the security of those soldiers and sailors, airmen, Marines, coast guard members. That’s their concern. And this guy acts like a punk, a little punk saying that those members of the Armed Services Committee who, mind you, are actually fulfilling the oath before country and God that they gave and following the orders not of one president, but of our founding fathers and the Constitution and Article One, to have oversight over the administration, any administration just like we did with the Clinton administration, just like we did with the Bush administration, just like Republicans did with the Obama administration. That is what they take an oath to do. And Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, just said that these Article One representatives were a greater adversary to America than Iran’s Revolutionary Guard than Iran’s mullahs, a greater adversary than all of those groups. The terrorist proxy groups that are trying to kill our soldiers every day. Isn’t it pretty remarkable.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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