Conservative Radio Star Slams Trump’s ‘Cult’ for Trying to ‘Bully Everyone Else Into Humping His Leg’: ‘Screw You People!’

Conservative radio star Erick Erickson slammed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s “cult” for trying to “bully everyone else into humping his leg” in an unsparing rant Tuesday.

“Y’all, let me just lay all my cards on the table for all of you: I don’t like either of these candidates. You may like Donald Trump, I don’t.” began Erickson. “Am I willing to support him? Yes. I’ve probably given him more money than you have. But I don’t like him. I don’t think he’s a good person. He’s cheated on multiple wives, including with a porn star. The only people who believe his denials on that are his cult — yeah, I think he’s got a cult of personality.”

“There are people who I can spend three straight days praising the things Donald Trump has done, and then say one critical thing and they e-mail ‘I can’t believe you hate Donald Trump. You should be taken off the radio station. Your wife should die of cancer and it should all your be your fault.’ You know? Screw you people! I don’t like him, I’m not going to tell you otherwise,” he continued. I can tell you I’ve given him more money than probably nine out of ten of the people who email me angrily that I don’t like Donald Trump and so I should shut up and be taken off the radio because I’m not willing to hump his leg like you are. And you’ve decided everybody else must hump his leg or it’s insufficient because you embarrass yourself, you know you’ve embarrassed yourself, and so as long as you can bully everyone else into humping his his leg too, then you can say, ‘Well, we’re all doing it, we’re all in this together.'”

I’m disgusted by this election season. Both parties have nominated terrible candidates whose supporters have decided to behave terribly to bully people into supporting their terrible candidate. The rest of us are stuck. In 2016, when asked who I’d vote for if someone put a gun… pic.twitter.com/pDFzDnS4Gs — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 27, 2024

Erickson went on to condemn Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and the Republicans trying to pressure others into supporting her as well, deriding her a “vapid dimwit” and “socialist.”

“I don’t like either of these people. I might vote for one of them because I prefer his policies more than her, but I don’t have to like all of them. I actually think character counts. I still believe character counts. Call me naive, but I would still prefer a president of the United States who’s not a serial adulterer or a professional careerist in government who will say and do anything to get elected. Surprise! I guess I’m too old school for some of you,” he concluded. “The parties have decided to pick the two worst possible people to be their nominees and the rest of us are supposed to pick.”