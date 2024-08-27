RFK Jr.’s Ex Running Mate Insists She’s Not a ‘Trump Republican,’ Says Endorsement Is Based on ‘Five Key Things’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ex-running mate Nicole Shanahan insisted she is not a “Trump Republican” following their ticket’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Shanahan joined NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Monday to discuss the Kennedy endorsement, which came after steady polling declines for the campaign that Shanahan admitted she was essentially self-funding.

Kennedy’s former vice presidential pick, who was a longtime donor to the Democratic Party, made it clear to Cuomo she does not feel any allegiance to Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris is people. She argued the endorsement is based on “ideas, not people.”

“I’m not a Kamala Democrat, nor am I a Trump Republican. What I am is an independent American laser-focused on the issues. What we did on Friday was amazing because we crossed the chasm. We found somebody who was willing to put these ideas on center stage,” she said.

Two of the topics Shanahan insisted Kennedy and Trump agree are “chronic health” issues and “food cap economic policy,” the latter referring to Harris vowing to pass a federal ban on price gouging in the food industry. Also part of the “key issues” binding the Kennedy-Trump coalition, Shanahan said, are “free speech,” being anti-war, and endorsing “no more censorship.”

Cuomo asked Shanahan how she could be “so quick” to trust that Trump will take Kennedy and her seriously following the endorsement, and Shanahan argued Trump has “really good people around him” and he’s been listening to Kennedy.

“This is not us being absorbed into the Trump camp by any measure. This is a partnership,” she said.

The Trump campaign acknowledged on Tuesday that Kennedy has joined the former president’s transition team as an honorary chair.

