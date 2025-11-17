Cops Release Video of Suspect Who Shot NY Jets Player as Manhunt Intensifies

New York police released surveillance footage Monday of the man suspected of shooting New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside a Midtown restaurant as a citywide manhunt intensifies and the player remains in critical condition.

The video shows a man in a black hat, black sweatshirt, black trousers and multi-coloured trainers fleeing the scene on West 38th Street.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday during what has been described as a dispute outside the restaurant Sei Less, according to investigators.

Boyd was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and has been listed in critical condition with a bullet lodged in his lung, according to NBC News. He is expected to survive.

Additional details about the argument that preceded the shooting have not been released.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said.

Boyd joined the Jets in March and was expected to bolster the club’s special teams, but he was placed on season-ending injured reserve in August after shoulder surgery and has yet to take the field this season. Before arriving in New York, Boyd had played in stints for different teams across six NFL seasons, including the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.