Joe Scarborough Lists Trump’s ‘Anti-MAGA’ Break With ‘America First’ Purists

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned Monday that President Donald Trump’s “anti-MAGA” positions have left even the “most MAGA-ish” of supporters out in the cold.

The take comes as dissent against the president has emerged among the MAGA ranks over issues like the Jeffrey Epstein files, foreign affairs, and the cost of living.

When Fox News host Laura Ingraham confronted Trump on discomfort within his base last week, he replied: “Don’t forget, MAGA was my idea. MAGA was nobody else’s idea. I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else, and MAGA wants to see our country thrive.” Over the weekend, he even branded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a “traitor.”

During Monday’s Morning Joe, guest Jim Vandehei, the founder of Axios, highlighted that leading influencers within MAGA’s media ecosystem were engaged in a “metastasizing hot mess” over issues like racism and anti-semitism that was “playing out” in public.

“You’re starting to see real substantive splits with Donald Trump and where this matters, it really is over America First purity,” Vandehei said, pointing to “real angst” within the movement about affordability, while the president who “loves to hang out with moguls and rich people and CEOs and gild the office.”

Scarborough then flashed a graphic with multiple bullet points onto the screen:

The host ran down the list as he compared Trump’s new “anti-MAGA positions” with the consistent stance of Steve Bannon and Greene, longtime loyalists whose ideological purism is now breaking against the president:

Let’s find the two most MAGA-ish people out there, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon. Every one of these things: they want the Epstein files released, they have said it from the very beginning. Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene have said, ‘No, we need Americans filling high skilled foreign worker jobs. This is what Steve Bannon went to war with Elon Musk about months ago. Donald Trump, now, is taking the anti-MAGA position on that. Threatening military interventions in Venezuela and now Nigeria – people’s heads have to be spinning the whole Fortress America–America First, after, of course, everything that’s happened with Israel in Gaza and then denying that there’s an affordability crisis which is hitting a lot of people in red state America the hardest.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire interjected to note that Republicans have been in “lockstep” with Trump for the first several months of his second term, but now, after he has “gone against” the “MAGA creed,” appear ready to declare opposition.

“This is the first moment where it feels like Republicans, particularly those in the MAGA movement, are starting to look past Donald Trump,” he said. “They’re trying to say like, ‘OK, what comes next? What comes next? Who is going to be the heir to this obviously extraordinarily powerful political base here.'”

Pointing out the emergent factions with Bannon-Greene on one side and Vice President JD Vance, for one, on another, he added: “We’re seeing some jockeying: what is MAGA really mean?”

Watch above via MSNOW.