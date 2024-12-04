Cops Reveal Stunning Detail In CEO Killing — Getaway Citibike Has GPS Tracker

NYPD revealed a stunning detail in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — the getaway vehicle was a Citi Bike e-bike, and it has a GPS tracker on it.

Thompson was fatally shot Wednesday morning in a shocking apparent ambush that police described as a “targeted hit.”

An NYPD press conference was carried live on Wednesday’s edition of CNN Newsroom, during which NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed several details about the getaway vehicle were revealed:

JOSEPH KENNY: The shooter then flees on foot northbound into an alleyway between 54th Street and 55th Street. Once at West 55th Street, the shooter continues to walk westbound on Avenue de America’s. Or he gets onto an electric East Citi Bike and rides northbound on the Avenue Americas toward Central Park, where at 6:48 a.m., we have the shooter riding this bike into Central Park at Center Drive. … REPORTER: Citi Bike, if I may. Do we know where that Citi Bike is now? Does he docket or does he keep riding? JOSEPH KENNY: We’re still tracking video of the– Last we see with him on that bike is in Central Park. Is there a way to track that bike? There are GPSs on those bikes, will be working with the company. … REPORTER: …Is there any indication when he gets the Citi Bike that he’s a Citi Bike member? It’s like sometimes if you’re not a member, you can pay to use it. I don’t know if you’re able to tell on the surveillance– … JOSEPH KENNY: As far as where he got the Citi Bike, we’re still working that through. Like I said, we’re pulling video from numerous locations, numerous sources, and we have him on our timeline walking. And what we’re very fortunate is he has that very distinctive gray backpack on. So we see him on one video clip walking and then another source of video him riding that bike. So we don’t have video or witness confirmation on how he obtained that bike.

