Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) was defiant this week as reporters pressed him on the various accusations he’s facing and why he hasn’t resigned from Congress when several others have done so under similar clouds of controversy.

While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Mills was flat-out asked, “Why haven’t you resigned?” in response to others giving up their positions in Congress. The video was captured and shared by MeidasTouch.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress this week after she was found guilty of 25 out of 27 ethics violations for embezzling millions of dollars. The Department of Justice in November also charged Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother, and others with stealing COVID relief funds and campaign violations. She’s denied all wrongdoing.

Eric Swalwell, another Democrat, also resigned and dropped his California gubernatorial campaign amid accusations of sexual misconduct, including rape and drugging. He’s also denied those allegations.

Finally, Texas Republican Tony Gonzales also announced he was leaving Congress as he was facing an expulsion vote over an affair with a staffer, who later committed suicide.

Asked why he hasn’t resigned in “response” to this wave of resignations, Mills made it clear he believes his situation is completely different.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution this week seeking to expel Mills. The congressman is facing numerous allegations. The House Ethics Committee is investigating him for violating campaign finance laws, sexual misconduct, and more.

According to a report from the Washington Post, police wanted to arrest Mills last year over the alleged assault of a woman. Body camera footage and documents revealed that a lieutenant ordered officers not to arrest Mills after his accuser changed her story after speaking to Mills.

The congressman has denied all wrongdoing.

“Can you tell me what criminal or civil charges I have been charged with?” Mills asked this week.

Mills acknowledged he’s “under investigation,” but said he’s not facing the same sort of accusations.

“But they were under investigation for what? Sexual misconduct with a staffer or Hill staff,” Mills said, then correcting that he wasn’t facing a “restraining order” related to his case, but a “social media injunction.

Reporter: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned yesterday. Why haven’t you? Mills: Can you tell me what criminal charges I have been charged with? Reporter: Well, you’re under investigation. Swalwell and Gonzales— Mills: They were under investigation for what? Sexual misconduct… pic.twitter.com/rCCpjQkjaj — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

“So is everyone on the floor who has a restraining order, even temporary where you don’t get to actually repel against it, should they all leave?” Mills asked.

He continued, “If you look at the history, in 250 years, so six people, three of which were civil war crimes, two of which were convicted felons under a federal indictment, and [George] Santos. So what is the actual precedent? If you’re going to actually ask the question, you should know the answer.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) stood by Mills this week, saying the congressman has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and he’s entitled to his due process.

“He has said that all of these allegations are untrue,” he said. “He is working through that. There is a due process that he is allowed and they’re going through that process as have all the other members.”

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