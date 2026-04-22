Charlamagne Argues ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ if Tucker Carlson Was Sincere in Regret for Trump Support: ‘Democrats Got What They Need’ for Midterms

Charlamagne Tha God argued on Wednesday that it doesn’t matter if Tucker Carlson actually meant it when he expressed regret for supporting President Donald Trump.

During Monday’s episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson admitted that he was “tormented” by his past support of the president.

In recent weeks, Carlson has been notably critical of Trump’s war in Iran and his relationship with Israel. Trump has since turned on Carlson and multiple other MAGA turncoats.

Unsurprisingly, Carlson’s apology was widely mocked by the left. The View’s Sunny Hostin flat-out rejected Carlson’s comments, while Jimmy Kimmel joked that the former Fox News host was experiencing “liar’s remorse.”

On Wednesday’s edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne explained why, regardless of Carlson’s sincerity, he handed Democrats a gift ahead of the midterm elections. Charlamagne said:

See, it doesn’t matter if he’s sincere. Democrats got what they need. They should be clipping that up and getting ready to run that in campaign ads for the midterms — and in 2028 — because I don’t think Tucker would ever endorse a Democrat or an Independent. He’s going to stick to Republicans. He’s going to stick to MAGA, OK, if MAGA is still the dominant force in the Republican Party. Fun fact: Tucker Carlson was one of the people who wanted Donald Trump to choose JD Vance as his running mate. So just because he soured on Trump doesn’t mean he’s jumped off the MAGA train. So Democrats, y’all got what you need, OK? Tucker said he was wrong. Tucker said he misled the people. Y’all should be clipping that up and getting it ready for attack ads in all the upcoming elections because anyone Tucker endorses that’s in opposition to your party, you can just put that clip in campaign ads and say, “Are you really going to listen to someone who got it so wrong? Are you really going to listen to someone who got it so wrong before?”

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