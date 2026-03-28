DC ‘No Kings’ Protesters Add a New Verse To ‘America The Beautiful’: ‘Thy Immigrant, Who Hail From Every Land…’

“No Kings” protesters in Washington, D.C., added a new verse to “America The Beautiful” on Saturday to show their disdain for President Donald Trump’s cornerstone policy to root out undocumented immigrants.

Reporter Brecca Stoll with The Daily Wire captured the moment and posted it to her X account.

In the video, several men in pink vests stand atop a stage directing the crowd to sing the new lyrics, that went like this:

For beautiful, thy immigrant

Who hail from every land

By grace and work and diligence

Like gifts from God‘s own hands

America, America

By grace, shall that remain

To greet the poor,

And reach the shore

With open arms again

The ‘No Kings’ Protesters add a verse to America The Beautiful🎶 For beautiful, thy immigrant

Who hail from every land

By grace and work and diligence

Like gifts from God‘s own hands

America, America

By grace, shall that remain

To greet the poor,

And reach the shore

With open… pic.twitter.com/KWEPruCe1b — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) March 28, 2026

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of D.C. Saturday, just as they did in major cities across the United States. This was the third nationwide “No Kings” protest against Trump and his administration since he retook office in January 2025.

A top issue for protesters was mass detention and deportation of immigrants by ICE agents over the past year. Minneapolis, MN, residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed by agents in separate incidents in January 2026.

The violence prompted Trump to replace former Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem in Minneapolis with Border czar Tom Homan, who put an end to the ICE surge operation there. Homan subsequently reassigned controversial Border Patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino, who later retired. Noem ultimately lost her job at DHS, and was succeeded by former Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R).

ICE violence against undocumented migrants and some American citizens continues to be blamed for the partial government shutdown that continues to cause mammoth lines at airports as unpaid TSA agents opt to skip work. Democrats have refused to approve funding for DHS until they have guarantees of changes within the ranks of ICE.

A short-term funding bill approved by the House on Friday has been deemed “dead on arrival” by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

In a statement, Schumer said Democrats “will not give a blank check to Trump’s lawless and deadly immigration militia without reforms.”

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