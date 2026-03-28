Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin Can’t Stop Trading Sexual Insults: ‘You’re a Vile, Mentally Unhinged Creep’

Fox News anchor Mark Levin and former Fox News star Megyn Kelly continued mocking each with high school-esque sexual insults on Saturday, extending their smutty feud that began two weeks ago.

The latest round started on Friday, when Levin branded Kelly “Deep Throat” — referring to the 1972 porno flick — after she mocked him for suggesting President Donald Trump bring in Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to manage the relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than Vice President JD Vance.

“Oh the stories I hear,” Levin said about Kelly. “Filthy mouth.”

He fired that off after Kelly called “Micro” — a shorter version of the “micropenis” nickname she slapped him with earlier this month — in an X post criticizing his recommendation. She added Levin was “So drunk on his teeny tiny temporary power he wants the VP out for the sin of challenging Netanyahu.”

The sordid affair escalated on Saturday, with Kelly accusing “Poor Micro” of “trying to slut shame me, a happily married woman for nearly two decades” with his “Deep Throat” shot.

“Teeny tiny men with micro manhoods often resort to misogynistic attacks. It’s okay Micro! I’m sure your disability makes it really tough to look at more successful women!” Kelly posted on X.

Levin followed that up with another X post, saying Kelly had “micro pen*s” on her brain and mouth for weeks.

“You’re shaming yourself. Except you have no shame,” he continued. “I hate reaching into the gutter to deal with your foul crap and I’ve tried to avoid it but that’s where you live and that’s how you conduct yourself. Now you play victim. You’re a vile, mentally unhinged creep.”

You’ve had micro pen*s on your brain and from your mouth for weeks. You’re shaming yourself. Except you have no shame. I hate reaching into the gutter to deal with your foul crap and I’ve tried to avoid it but that’s where you live and that’s how you conduct yourself. Now you… https://t.co/aW1b6zev3T — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 28, 2026

Their latest exchange follows the two pundits trading plenty of shots in recent weeks. Levin has called out Kelly and Tucker Carlson for their criticism of Israel, and Levin has been more supportive of Operation Epic Fury than the other two commentators as well. Kelly criticized Levin on her show on Friday, saying he was the “chief” person who prodded Trump into attacking Iran.

She made a similar remark on March 2, saying it was “Israel’s war” and that “Mark Levin wanted it.”

Trump came to Levin’s defense on March 15, saying he was getting unfairly maligned by critics who are “jealous and angry Human Beings.”

Maybe he’ll weigh in again, following the latest Levin-Kelly X battle.

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