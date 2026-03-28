‘No Kings’ Rallies Fueled By Plump $3 Billion Budget From Hundreds of Organizations: Fox News

Fox News investigative journalist Asra Nomani reported the nationwide “No Kings” protests are fueled by a “$3 billion budget” that stems from hundreds of organizations.

Nomani joined The Big Weekend Show on Saturday afternoon to discuss her latest report. Her appearance coincided with the latest round of “No Kings” protests happening from coast-to-coast — marking the third version of the rallies to take place since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

“I did the numbers, and there are about 500 organizations that were behind the The ‘No Kings’ protests,” Nomani said. “They want to call it grassroots — it’s 100% astroturf.”

That came a few hours after her report was published on the Fox News wesbite.

Nomani wrote:

According to a copy of the permit for the “flagship” march in St. Paul, Minn., Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest. But Fox News Digital has also identified key participation by a network of radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon and avowed communist living in China.

She called out both men during her TV appearance as well, saying “You have two tycoons who are trying to upend the United States as we know it, trying to stop the Trump administration at every turn and it’s so important to follow the money and the ideology behind these.”

Nomani added Americans need to take this “really seriously” because “this is an industry that is trying to basically challenge the Trump administration at every turn for very partisan reasons.”

Beyond the hefty donations, the “No Kings” rallies have received a fair amount of support from Hollywood stars. Robert De Niro spoke to the attendees at the New York City rally on Saturday and demanded “corrupt” Trump be removed as commander-in-chief.

“There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security — NONE — except Trump,” De Niro complained. “He must be stopped, and he must be stopped now.”

And Sex and the City star and failed politician Cynthia Nixon was at the same rally.She told CNN the rest of the world is “horrified” by Trump running the USA and “can’t believe” Americans actually elected him.

Watch above via Fox News.

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